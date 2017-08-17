Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the days before the M62 the Floating Light pub was popular with travellers crossing the Pennines between Huddersfield and Saddleworth.

Drivers and passengers heading along the A640 New Hey Road/Huddersfield Road would stop off for refreshment and admire the bleakly beautiful views of the Colne Valley and Peak District before continuing their journey.

The pub was opened by Blackburn-based brewery Thwaites in 1940.

It was named after the lights used by navvies to build the Standedge canal tunnel below the moors.

At 400m (1,200ft) above sea level and two miles from the nearest house, the Floating Light may have been isolated but its location on a major trans-Pennine route ensured its survival for almost 50 years.

But the pubs' fortunes began to chance with the opening of the Milnrow to Outlane section of the M62 in 1970.

Technical advances meant cars became faster, safer and more comfortable which reduced the likelihood of a stop-off at the Floating Light.

Like many pubs on roads between Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, the Floating Light took its last orders in 1998.

The building was bought in 2000 by a private buyer, renovated and is now a home.

This collection of photos was taken in 1981 by an anonymous visitor.

Apparently, a member of staff took exception to the visitor taking pictures and ordered him (or her) out!