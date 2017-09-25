Can you spot yourself in the Colour Rush?

Can you spot yourself in the Colour Rush?

More than 1,000 people were spattered with all the colours of the rainbow – all in the name of charity.

The third annual Kirkwood Hospice Colour Rush, held at Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall, helped raise thousands of pounds for the Dalton -based hospice on Sunday.

Reaching record numbers, the colourful Kirklees crowds joined together to paint the town red – and lots of other colours besides.

Whether choosing to run, walk or dance their way around the picturesque course, the day saw a diverse range of participants taking part and covering themselves in colour for Kirkwood.

Colourful cannons kick-started the day and those taking part were showered with multi-coloured hues of powdered paint as they passed the four sponsored Colour Stations.

Greeting the vibrant crowds at the finish line was a huge inflatable assault course and lots of other treats including a finisher’s medal, goodie bag, photo opportunities and a wide range of food and drink stalls.

The fun didn’t end there, however, as the day concluded with a huge Paint Party hosted by the Pulse1 Radio’s Rosie Madison, creating an electric atmosphere.

Friends Mel Freeman and Rachel Senior, of Birstall, took part for their first year to have fun and remember someone special.

Mel said: “I really love getting messy so I thought having paint thrown over me was a jolly good idea!

“We’re raising money for a good cause so it’s a win win. We have friends that aren’t able to run or walk so it’s always nice that those who can do, and that’s why we’re doing it.”

Rachel said: “Two years ago my father-in-law, Derek Senior, was in Kirkwood Hospice .

“It was a very, very sad situation but they made it so beautiful. The day he passed, the sun was shining, they had the double doors open and you could see into the garden and it was absolutely beautiful.”

Ambassadors for the Colour Rush are the Roche Family, from Hightown, Liversedge, and Heckmondwike , who have joined in the fun of the Colour Rush every single year.

Lyndsey said: “I’m here with my children Macey, Tyler and Noah and my Auntie Linda who is with her children, Conor and Lexi.

“My mum, Lorna Roche, passed away in Kirkwood 14 years ago so it’s a nice fun way to give back and get the kids involved.”

Also soaking up the atmosphere were friends Lucy Murray, Molly Hobson and Charlotte Coburn, 16, from Holmfirth .

Charlotte said: “We’re here because it’s for a good cause and we had lots of fun last year doing it!”

As well as proving a fun day out for all the family, the kaleidoscopic day is all about raising funds to ensure that the hospice can continue delivering outstanding, specialist palliative care to those in need.

Event organiser, Rosie Hinchliffe, was delighted to see so many people coming along to support the hospice on the day.

She said: “2017 is a milestone year for Kirkwood Hospice, due to us celebrating 30 years of providing patient care. Our Colour Rush event this year has attracted a record number of participants and it has been fantastic to see a broad spectrum of age groups taking part, including over 350 children having fun with their parents, grandparents and friends.

“The Colour Rush is a growing event for us at Kirkwood and one that brings the whole community together to have fun, whilst enjoying a day out.

“It’s about raising money for Kirkwood but it has also enabled us to raise awareness of the services we provide across Kirklees. A massive thank you to all those who have supported us.”