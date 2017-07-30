Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver’s £260,000 Ferrari ended up as a charred, smouldering wreck just an hour after he drove it out of the showroom.

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia supercar burst into flames after it careered off the M1 motorway near Barnsley.

The motor ended up in a field after the driver lost control – but fortunately he was able to walk away with only cuts and bruises.

South Yorkshire Police revealed Thursday’s drama in a post on Facebook explaining why traffic was delayed southbound near junction 37.

SYP Operational Support wrote: “Officers were deployed to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst into flames.

“Road conditions were wet at the time and as officers arrived on scene it became clear there was a vehicle well alight and colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were in attendance squirting water all over some kind of sporty motor some 50 or so metres down a banking.

“As we are an inquisitive bunch we found the driver and were amazed to see he only had minor cuts and bruises!

“Officers asked the driver what sort of car he ‘had’ to which he replied: ‘It was a Ferrari.’ Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said: ‘I’ve only just got it, picked it up an hour ago.’”

On Facebook officers then used what happened to warn drivers to take care and drive to the weather conditions.

In an update later the officer added: “Following on from speaking to a number of witnesses officers do not believe excess speed was a contributory factor in this collision. All the collision investigators on Facebook, take note!”

Hundreds commented on the Facebook post. Wild Tyger said: “Perhaps the car was defective in some way and does he get a new one from the dealer?”

Maura Negus added: “You can replace a car but you can never replace a person.”

Others saw humour in the lucky escape. Teresa Houser Pyke posted: “Looks like the left front rim may be salvageable if only as a souvenir.”

And Rino Ch said: “I think I’m gonna return my Ferrari tomorrow, and just buy a Lambo.”