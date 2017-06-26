So who has the greatest Huddersfield Town tattoo?

Our story on Andy Firth’s inking of the badge - which he updated with BELIEVE, #NoLimits and the Premier League badge - prompted dozens of other fans to send us snaps of their tats.

Andy, wife Fiona, and daughters Sharna and Mollie at Wembley and left, Andy's tattoo
And the photo sent in by Brodie Johnson could take some beating.

It shows his back covered in an inking of The Cowshed from the club’s old Leeds Road ground which Town left in 1994 as well as a huge club badge.

Brodie Johnson's Cowshed tattoo

Helen-Claire O’Connor posted an image of her tattoo which she says is part of a full sleeve.

It shows the top part of the club badge with Terrier and ball with the three stars above.

Helen-Claire O'Conner's Town tattoo

David Crane’s Town tattoo is of a fierce looking Terrier and the word ‘Underdogs’ - quite fitting after this season where Town were written off as relegation favourites by some and overcame all the odds to secure promotion to the Premier League.

David Crane's tattoo

He also has a stunning image showing John Smith's stadium alongside Castle Hill, Emley Moor mast, Huddersfield rail station, Harold Wilson statue, Lindley clock tower and Standedge tunnel.

David Grange's incredible artwork

Fan Sadie Toothill posted her inking of ‘Town Til I Die’ along her hip - with many of her pals and fellow tattoo fanatics liking her post.

Sadie Toothill has "Town Til I Die" tattooed on her hip

Andy Garside’s tattoo is on his foot. The inking has the scroll ‘Huddersfield Town’ right across the top of his foot, Philip Dyer has the club crest on his arm.

Andy Garside has a Huddersfield Town banner on his foot

And this is Philip Dyer's inking ...

Philip Dyer's Town crest tattoo on his calf looks very fresh!

Andrew ‘HTFC’ Lesko has three Town tats - he has the club’s initials emblazoned on one arm as well as two club crests on his arms.

Andrew Htfc Lesko has this HTAFC crest on his arm

and this ...

Andrew Htfc Lesko has a town crest on his forearm

and this ...

Andrew Htfc Lesko has HTAFC tattooed on his forearm

Joe Fitzpatrick is giving Brodie Johnson a run for his money with a huge scroll tattooed down the side of his body. The scroll contains the lyrics to Town’s infamous son ‘Smile Awhile’ with the date 17.12.1994 and the words ‘Town Till I Die’.

Joe Fitzpatrick has the words to the Town theme Smile Awhile tattooed on his ribs - ouch!

Jane Green had her Terrier tattoo done 20 years ago - and she says it must be seen in person as a photo does not do it justice.

Jane Green had Terry the Terrier tattooed 20 years ago

And John Astbury sent us his club crest tattoo that he had done 15 years ago when he was just 17-years-old. Might be time for another one to celebrate last season’s amazing achievements!

John Astbury's tattoo

And yet another full back artwork - this time from Reno Brook.

Reno Brook's full back tattoo of the town crest

