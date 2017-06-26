Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So who has the greatest Huddersfield Town tattoo?

Our story on Andy Firth’s inking of the badge - which he updated with BELIEVE, #NoLimits and the Premier League badge - prompted dozens of other fans to send us snaps of their tats.

And the photo sent in by Brodie Johnson could take some beating.

It shows his back covered in an inking of The Cowshed from the club’s old Leeds Road ground which Town left in 1994 as well as a huge club badge.

Helen-Claire O’Connor posted an image of her tattoo which she says is part of a full sleeve.

It shows the top part of the club badge with Terrier and ball with the three stars above.

David Crane’s Town tattoo is of a fierce looking Terrier and the word ‘Underdogs’ - quite fitting after this season where Town were written off as relegation favourites by some and overcame all the odds to secure promotion to the Premier League.

He also has a stunning image showing John Smith's stadium alongside Castle Hill, Emley Moor mast, Huddersfield rail station, Harold Wilson statue, Lindley clock tower and Standedge tunnel.

Fan Sadie Toothill posted her inking of ‘Town Til I Die’ along her hip - with many of her pals and fellow tattoo fanatics liking her post.

Andy Garside’s tattoo is on his foot. The inking has the scroll ‘Huddersfield Town’ right across the top of his foot, Philip Dyer has the club crest on his arm.

And this is Philip Dyer's inking ...

Andrew ‘HTFC’ Lesko has three Town tats - he has the club’s initials emblazoned on one arm as well as two club crests on his arms.

and this ...

and this ...

Joe Fitzpatrick is giving Brodie Johnson a run for his money with a huge scroll tattooed down the side of his body. The scroll contains the lyrics to Town’s infamous son ‘Smile Awhile’ with the date 17.12.1994 and the words ‘Town Till I Die’.

Jane Green had her Terrier tattoo done 20 years ago - and she says it must be seen in person as a photo does not do it justice.

And John Astbury sent us his club crest tattoo that he had done 15 years ago when he was just 17-years-old. Might be time for another one to celebrate last season’s amazing achievements!

And yet another full back artwork - this time from Reno Brook.

If you want the rest of Huddersfield to see your Town tattoo post them in the comments on our Facebook page.