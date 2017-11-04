Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chiefs paid their Remembrance Day respects with a stunning display in the stands.

The club decorated the seats in the LV Britannia Rescue Stand with a giant poppy and the words ‘Lest We Forget.’

With today’s fixture against West Brom being the closest home game to November 11, fans were asked to hold a minute’s silence to commemorate Remembrance Day.

A minute’s silence was held before the game to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Prior to kick-off David Horan, cornet player from Terrier Brass, performed The Last Post and Town fans sitting in the Britannia Rescue Stand joined together to show off the special poppy display that had been created for their seats.

Members of the Royal British Legion were at the ground selling poppies, while soldiers from the British Army base at Dishforth also made their way onto the pitch.

Town have also produced dual branded Huddersfield Town poppy pin badges

Town’s players had poppies printed into their home shirts which are now set to be signed and auctioned with the funds going to The Royal British Legion.

