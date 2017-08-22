The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been two years since Britain's most famous street moved home.

The old Coronation Street set - soon to be demolished - now looks like the backdrop to a zombie flick.

The cobbles once trodden by everyone from Ken Barlow and Ena Sharples to Michelle Connor and Fiz Brown have been removed.

In their places the street is lined with gravel through which weeds grow while the crumbling characters' homes look on lugubriously.

You'd be forgiven for expecting survivors of the undead apocalypse to be hiding in the remains of Rita's newsagent while the walking dead stagger past the long-empty window displays.

Back to reality and the old set on the edge of Manchester city centre is set to be demolished to make way for flats, offices and hotels.

Doors and windows have been removed from many of the set’s structures, which stand boarded-up and derelict.

Even walls have been stripped.

A piece of chipboard is shown propped up against the side of one house on the old set and breeze blocks are shown stacked at the entrance of the iconic Rovers Return pub.

The fascinating images revealing the set’s demise were captured by urban explorer Mark Andrew.

Mark told the Manchester Evening News : "It looks really old and there’s been a dramatic change. It looked a right state - dirty and run down. There are no cobbles there and I am not sure what is being done with it."

The current set at Media City, Old Trafford, was completed in 2013.