These images show the inside of a former theatre and cinema in Huddersfield which is set to be turned into the largest pub in the UK ... complete with its own state-of-the-art nightclub.

Earlier this week we revealed that enterpreneurs aim to totally transform the building directly opposite the University of Huddersfield on Queensgate.

Called the Colosseum to reflect its size, it will feature several themed bars along with the nightclub and will have a capacity for 2,500 people.

Now the family behind the scheme who own the building have provided these photographs which show the state inside before the major work begins.

The scheme has been devised by Huddersfield-based Hellfire Entertainment which was set up two years ago and co-founded by Ian Snowball and his 30-year-old son, Alex.

They have already held talks with Kirklees planners and architects are now working on the final detailed scheme.

If the scheme gets the green light work will start quickly and be a rolling programme which will take around 18 months to complete.

The aim is that a high technology juice bar, a coffee bar and an ice-cream bar will open this autumn followed next year by an upstairs bar and then the downstairs bar and nightclub.

The club will be high enough to feature acrobats due to an orginal tower from when the building was a theatre. A giant DJ booth running the full length of the club will feature more than 20 record decks, the latest electronics and Dolby certified monitors.

The final work will be the roof terrace.

Now we can reveal that there will also be studio-quality karaoke plus a Crystal VIP bar on the first floor which will be aimed at the high end cocktail market.

The signature cocktails will be made using modern technology creating crystal clear cocktails.

The side road to the building had become waterlogged but it has already been revamped with traditional cobbles.

Security inside the club will be given high priority.

Ian Snowball said: “There will be a state-of-the-art CCTV system that includes face recognition to ensure we are aware and can stop any bad or banned characters from entering. We also have three walk through metal detectors and several hand helds for use on nights where large events are scheduled – security and the protection of our guests being paramount for the venue.

“To enable our regulars rapid access they can obtain one of our citizen cards. This means they have already provided us with proof of age and so long as the face matches the one matched to the card, a simple swipe gets them in, eliminating the need to carry a passport etc to every event. There are also biometric scanners to allow VIPs even quicker entry to certain areas.”