Skygazers were treated to a spectacular display on Saturday night as the Earth flew through a cloud of comet dust.

The Perseid meteors, shed by comet Swift-Tuttle, can be seen every August and are among the brightest of all shooting stars.

Breaks in the clouds above Huddersfield provided an opportunity to spot the meteors, which were at their most active between 11pm and 4am.

The most spectacular sightings included Hawes in the North Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The meteors, mostly no bigger than a grain of sand, burn up as they hit the atmosphere at 58 kilometres (36 miles) per second to produce a shooting stream of light in the sky.

Seen from the Earth, they appear to originate from one place in the north-east known as the “radiant” which happens to be near the constellation Perseus.

The Perseids were the first meteor shower to be linked to a comet back in 1862. Swift-Tuttle orbits the sun every 135 years.