A lorry driver is planning to fly solo the length of Britain once he has completed flight school and organised sponsorship.

Stuart Grace, 49, is raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance by flying a paramotor – known as a powered paraglider – from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The Huddersfield Town fan decided on the aerial adventure to mark his 50th birthday.

He’s yet to fly a paramotor but is due to attend flight school for basic training that will take between three and five days. A licence is not required. He will then get some air hours under his belt in time for the flight in June next year.

Stuart said: “It will take a week to do the flight as the paramotor can only stop in the air for half an hour before you have to land and re-fuel.

“Depending on the wind the speed is around 40mph. I want to raise £12,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. I am looking forward to it; it’s going to be an exciting trip.”

Stuart, who lives in Ossett, has estimated that the cost to himself will be around £1,500 which will mostly be fuel costs. He is hoping to borrow or hire a paramotor.

The father-of-four admits that his wife, Paula, was initially a “bit nervous” about his flight but is now “quite happy”.

* www.gofundme.com/paramotor-for-charity