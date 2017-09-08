Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A youngster who missed the first week of the new school year because his mum faced an “impossible” school run has now been offered a place at a school nearer home.

Melanie Milloy, 34, faced the prospect taking her daughter Grace, 10, to Hillside Primary School in Newsome and seven-year-old Reuben to Rawthorpe Junior School as well as getting youngest son Harrison, aged two-and-a-half, to a Lowerhouses nursery – all within 15 minutes.

The problem arose after Melanie and her family moved from Rawthorpe to Lowerhouses the day before the start of the summer holidays. She applied for places for Grace and Reuben at Hillside.

However, while a place was available for Grace in Year 10, there was no space for Reuben in Year 6 – meaning he remained on the register at their former school, Rawthorpe Junior School.

Melanie does not drive and says she could not afford taxi fares on her benefits. Taking Grace to school means a 30-minute walk. Taking Reuben to school by bus after that would mean him being late for school by at least an hour.

Now Reuben has been offered a place at Newsome Junior School, a five-minute walk from Hillside.

Melanie said she was delighted by the decision.

“The schools admissions manager rang me up yesterday (THURS) to say they would be pleased to offer Reuben a place at Newsome Junior School,” She said. “To get Grace and Reuben to school for quarter to nine will mean leaving home about 8am, but it is not half as bad as it could have been.”

Melanie said she was still appealing for Reuben to attend Hillside so he could be at the same school as his sister.