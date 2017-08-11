Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating the circumstances of a crash in Lepton which left this house badly damaged.

The emergency services were called to Highgate Lane at just after 4am on Friday after a silver Citroen collided with a wall and the side of a house.

The male driver was not hurt, according to West Yorkshire Police.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service.

“We were called at 4.04am to Highgate Lane after a car had been in collision with a wall. No-one is believed to have been injured. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

It is understood that the driver of the Citroen was able to walk away unhurt.