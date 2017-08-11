Police are investigating the circumstances of a crash in Lepton which left this house badly damaged.
The emergency services were called to Highgate Lane at just after 4am on Friday after a silver Citroen collided with a wall and the side of a house.
The male driver was not hurt, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service.
“We were called at 4.04am to Highgate Lane after a car had been in collision with a wall. No-one is believed to have been injured. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
It is understood that the driver of the Citroen was able to walk away unhurt.