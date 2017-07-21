Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 has been left in chaos this afternoon after a fight between two lorry drivers was quickly followed by a four car pile up on the other carriageway.

And police are now looking for one of the drivers from the second crash who abandoned his car on the carriageway - and made off in another vehicle.

The first incident happened at 3.45pm at J21 eastbound when Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted after a crash.

They found two men who’d had an altercation after their lorries crashed. One man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Meanwhile GMP were called to a four vehicle crash at 4.05pm directly opposite at J22 westbound which left debris strewn across the carriageway. A driver who was caught up in the crash left his car at the scene and made off in another vehicle.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing for both incidents.