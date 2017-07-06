Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 will be closing overnight for two nights.

Advance warnings have been issued to motorists planning to use the road to avoid ruined travel plans.

Both carriages will be closed between junctions 22, at Rishworth Moor, and 24, for Ainley Top , overnight between 8pm and 6am on Friday night (July 7) and again on Saturday night.

Highways England say this is due to overhead electric works being carried out.

The closures will affect anyone travelling across the Pennines between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, and could compromise holidaymakers’ journeys to Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Anyone planning to travel in the evening or early morning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is advised to plan alternative routes ahead of their journey and leave additional time.