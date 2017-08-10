Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 has been closed in Greater Manchester after reports a man has fallen from a motorway bridge.

The motorway is closed in both directions at junction 19 for Heywood, with traffic being rediverted.

Officers were initially called to reports of a man seen on the wrong side of the bridge, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The North West Ambulance Service has since confirmed that a man has fallen. Both a road ambulance and air ambulance are in attendance and are treating the man at the scene.

A North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We have been called to reports somebody has fallen. We are on the scene at the moment. We have an RV ambulance there and the helicopter.”

Traffic is moving but slow with queues of up to four miles.

Anyone who needs help or someone to talk to can call Samaritans 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 116 123.