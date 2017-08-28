The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed a man died after falling from Scammonden Bridge this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: "Police were called to the Rainbow Bridge near Scammonden Dam at junction 23 at about 6.51am to a report of a man in distress on the bridge above the M62.

"Officers attended and closures were put in place but at about 7.13am, the man fell into the carriageway, sustaining fatal injuries.

"West Yorkshire Police thanks drivers for their patience and asks them to find alternative routes if possible."

A full closure of the M62 was needed while officers manage the incident and carry out investigation work.

The eastbound side has since re-opened by 9.30am and the westbound carriageway was re-opened at 11am.

It caused heavy delays for drivers on the M62 - with those on the westbound section turned round and diverted back off at J23 at Outlane.

Diversions through Ripponden led to a high volume of cars using local roads.