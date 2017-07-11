The M62 was closed in both directions as police went to a bridge over the motorway to help a man in distress.
Emergency services were called to the Scammonden Dam Bridge above the M62 between junctions 22 and 23 at about 6.09pm tonight to a report of a man in distress.
Police attended and both sides of the motorway were closed while officers spoke with the man.
He was detained by police and has been taken to a place of safety.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the motorway was fully re-opened just before 7pm.
Hundreds of drivers were brought to a standstill as officers dealt with the incident.
Traffic going east was said to be moving freely by around 7.30pm but westbound traffic was slowed by a broken down lorry blocking lane one near Outlane.