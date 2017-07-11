Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 was closed in both directions as police went to a bridge over the motorway to help a man in distress.

Emergency services were called to the Scammonden Dam Bridge above the M62 between junctions 22 and 23 at about 6.09pm tonight to a report of a man in distress.

Police attended and both sides of the motorway were closed while officers spoke with the man.

He was detained by police and has been taken to a place of safety.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the motorway was fully re-opened just before 7pm.

Hundreds of drivers were brought to a standstill as officers dealt with the incident.

Traffic going east was said to be moving freely by around 7.30pm but westbound traffic was slowed by a broken down lorry blocking lane one near Outlane.