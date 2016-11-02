Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huge queues have built up on the M62 around Huddersfield after a rush hour smash.

At least two people are thought to have been injured, police have said.

The collision between three cars was on the westbound carriageway between junction 23 at Outlane and junction 22 for Rishworth at about 5.25pm.

Two lanes were closed following the crash and queues built up back to junction 25 at Brighouse.

It is thought vehicles may have collided with the central barriers.

Recovery trucks have been sent to the scene and the damaged cars have been removed.

Highways England has said delays are at least 90 minutes and traffic is not expected to return to normal until after 9pm.

Alternative routes have become jammed up as a consequence including the A640 New Hey Road and routes into Huddersfield around Ainley Top.