Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

M62 patrol police have asked if they should clamp down on “middle lane hoggers”.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) asked on Twitter: “Middle lane hogging ... should this be a priority for motorway patrols?”

Motorists were quick to respond, some with serious points, others, not so much.

“Yes. Especially on the M621 Junction 1 to Junction 27 M62,” exclaimed Joanne Smith.

“It should be the death penalty, never mind three points,” said Elliot Holmes.

“It causes frustration, frustration causes accidents ...” @Unclearengineer pointed out in their comment.

A Twitter user named PudseyMac said: “Yes without a doubt, prosecute these idiots. They cause congestion and get everyone else angry.”

Ash Harper said: “So many people don’t even know it’s an offence – drives me insane.”

“Most definitely,” said Kevin O’Neill. “I travel in excess of 800 miles a week in the north of England and the #MiddleLaneHoggers are out in force daily.”

But Tom Holdsworth‏ spoke out in defence of middle lane hogs.

“There’s so many lorries in the left lane that there’s basically no point using it until all the traffic thins out.”

Melvyn Hayes‏ pointed out that people ended up stuck in a slower lane.

“Try to use it in the correct manner, indicate to pull out and overtake, speed up and close the gap.”

In 2015 a van driver caught blocking vehicles in the middle lane of the M62 near junction 23 at Outlane was one of the first convicted for middle lane hogging.

He was fined £940 and five points on his licence after chugging along at 60mph in the middle lane when the inside lane was free.

Police can issue £100 on the spot fines and issue three points on your licence if they catch you failing to move to the inside lane.