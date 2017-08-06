The video will start in 8 Cancel

Roadworks are planned for the M62 next week.

Gantry painting and bridge works will mean some parts of the M62 are affected by closures.

Highways Yorkshire said: "The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 4 August and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."

M62 junction 27 Gildersome to junction 26 Chain Bar

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Wednesday 9 August for gantry painting works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 29 Lofthouse

The roundabout will be fully closed including all exit and entry slip roads for bridge works, please note dedicated links will be open.

The closures will be in place for five nights from Monday 7 August.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.