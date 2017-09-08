Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the M62 near Huddersfield will be closed all next week.

The eastbound carriageway between junction 26 at Chain Bar and junction 27 at Gildersome will be closed overnight for seven nights from Monday. (Sept 11)

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

The closure is needed so overhead gantries can be painted.

Further along the M62 between junction 33 and junction 34 Whitley will be completely closed on Saturday, September 16.

This is so narrow lanes to be installed.

The carriageway will then be in narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction until March 2018 for drainage and concrete barrier work.