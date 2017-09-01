Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers were left queueing for almost two hours on the M62 today (Friday) after a crash near Huddersfield.

Initial reports stated four vehicles were involved in the accident, between J23 at Outlane and J22 at Rishworth Moor heading towards Manchester, at about 11am.

Two lanes were closed, with one vehicle left stuck on the grass verge.

One eyewitness said traffic was backed up for 10 miles as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Traffic was queueing back to J25 at Brighouse.

Meanwhile traffic on the other carriageway became clogged up as drivers slowed to look at the accident.

All lanes were closed for 20 minutes while the cars were recovered and the barrier was repaired.

As 12.45pm lane two was reopened and the cars were finally recovered at 2pm when lane three was opened.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “We were called to an incident on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between Ripponden and Huddersfield at around 11am following a 4 vehicle collision which closed 2 lanes. We reopened lane 2 at 12.45pm and the final lane reopened just after 2pm once the final vehicle was recovered.”

Traffic was back to normal by 3pm.