A Huddersfield brewery could soon be a household name after it secured a deal with one of Britain’s biggest retailers.

Magic Rock brewery has announced that Marks & Spencer will stock three of its beers at its food stores across the whole country.

The Birkby-based firm has gone from strength-to-strength since opening its brewery tap and new canning line two years ago.

Just six years on from its first ever beer, the small company released a statement announcing the M&S deal.



It said: “We’re excited to announce that from mid-September three of our core range 330ml cans – Salty Kiss, Inhaler and High Wire West Coast Pale Ale will be nationally listed with Marks & Spencer.

“We hope you’ll agree this is good news for the wider availability of our beer.



“There are many areas of the country we have never been able to supply on a regular basis and we are keen to give as many people as possible the opportunity to drink our beer.

“We’re particularly delighted that a major multiple will be stocking Salty Kiss, our ‘World Beer Cup' winning gooseberry gose.

“To have a relatively unknown historic beer style such as a gose available to buy nationwide shows how far the beer industry has progressed over the last few years.

“We have been approached by many major supermarkets over the last six years and indeed have been listed in Booths Supermarkets for the last 18 months.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to supply M&S due to their commitment to quality, widespread reputation for excellent food and drink, quality product procurement, and excellent supply chain logistics.

“We will continue to support our longest standing and best independent customers with our special releases and small batch labelled cans in addition to our core beers.”

