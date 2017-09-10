Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ll have sat there before now watching the telly or a film claiming you knew who the killer was before anyone, safe in the knowledge that there was no real way of testing your skills of detection. However, thanks to Manhunt Live, that’s about to change.

Manhunt, run by CluedUpp, is a city-wide, virtual murder mystery game, and it’s on its way to Huddersfield next month.

Played via an event app, the game tasks players with exploring their chosen city in order to track down 18 virtual witnesses, eliminate 14 suspects and rule out five possible murder weapons.

Up to 50 separate teams of between two to six people will be pitted against one another in a race to be the first set of detectives to uncover who the killer at large is, cracking the case.

Depending on just how good your team is, the event can last from as little as an hour to as much as four, while the average is somewhere in between both. ​Prizes will be given out​ to the first three ​quickest ​teams on the day​, the best team name, the best dressed group and the best team picture. All prizes will be sent out in the week following the event.​

The event is self-served via the special Android event app​. A video induction will be provided via the app and you will be contacted one week prior to the event day with details regarding the secret starting location and how to get your team underway.

At the end of the game, if the clues are correctly solved, the player is left with just one possible killer and weapon combination – just like you would be in traditional Cluedo.

On the Leeds event page online, the story is outlined as such:

“It was 5.35am on a damp, dark morning when the police were first called to the Genesis Nightclub on Ravewell Street.

“There, in the centre of his own dance floor, lay the bloodied body of notorious nightclub owner Jimmy Johnson...but who wanted him dead?

“You and your team of detectives have been assigned to the Serious Crime Unit led by Detective Inspector Eddie Pearce – and now it’s up to you to solve the clues, track down the witnesses and unmask the killer!”

According to the website, to play you’ll need:

- A team of detectives (at least two but up to six players)

- Access to an Android phone (the game is delivered by a special app downloadable via the Play Store) running a minimum of version Android 5.0

- A good pair of walking shoes

- A laser sharp brain (optional but useful​)

- A great team name and awesome costumes (dressing up is also optional, but good fun!)

Event details are as follows:

Where? Huddersfield

When? Saturday, September 23

Start Point? Town centre location

Start Time? Any time between 10am and 1pm

Tickets? £35 per team.