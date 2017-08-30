Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major changes are planned for a frequently jammed route for Huddersfield motorists who drive to Leeds.

Highways England has revealed a wide range of upgrades for the M621 – the main link road for tens of thousands of drivers heading into Leeds city centre.

They include extra lanes, junction changes and new technology.

Commuters interested in giving feedback are being invited to take part in a consultation online.

Nine significant alterations are proposed in a bid to reduce congestion.

One is to create a “free flowing” slip road at junction 2 eastbound, by Leeds United’s stadium, onto the A643 ‘Ingram Distributor’ towards Armley Gyratory.

It is thought removing the need to stop at the roundabout will improve traffic flow and prevent queues from building up back on to the motorway.

A plan to increase the junction 2 roundabout to three lanes is also mooted.

Other major changes include converting the hard shoulder between junctions 2 and 3 into an extra lane, changing the priority at junction 2 westbound to give the M621 right of way, and closing junction 2a westbound.

An additional plan is to make the motorway three lanes between junctions 1 and 2 in both directions through conversion of the hard shoulder.

Smart motorway technology could be added to the full length of the motorway to enable lower speed limits at busy times.

Highways officials hope to reach a decision on which upgrades to include during 2018 with construction beginning in 2020 and completing two years later.

Click here to take part in the consultation, which launches on September 4.