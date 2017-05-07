Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major grass fire took crews nearly three hours to put out.

The blaze in North Dean Woods in Greetland started at around 7.40pm on Friday evening, and was attended by three fire engines as crews rushed to tackle the flames.

The hillside is home to a variety of plant and wildlife and an area of 100m x 40m went up in flames.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service deployed appliances from Rastrick, Huddersfield and Halifax fire stations attended, along with the Wildfire Unit from Holmfirth and a specialist all-terrain appliance from Todmorden.

Crews used beaters and three aqua backpacks to extinguish the fire, which was fanned by the wind. It was fully extinguished by 10.30pm.

It is not thought that anybody was injured in the fire.