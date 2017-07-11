Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major engineering firm has tabled plans to upgrade its factory in Huddersfield – almost a year after scrapping proposals for a manufacturing site on green belt land.

Cummins Turbo Technologies has submitted an application to Kirklees Council for permission to improve and expand its manufacturing site to the west of St Andrew’s Road at Turnbridge after dropping plans to build a new manufacturing centre at Ainley Top.

A report supporting the turbocharger company’s application said: “The proposed works will guarantee a long term future for the site and employment in the Huddersfield area.”

The site is on the left of St Andrew’s Road heading towards Bradley Mills. Cummins also has offices and a technical centre on the east side of St Andrew’s Road, which is not affected by the application.

The proposal includes recladding the roof and walls of the existing works, extending one bay to create a new entrance, staircase and lift as well as providing new staff welfare facilities; extending another bay to form a covered yard and loading bay; installing a sprinkler tank and pump house; and changes to the site entrance to improve safety and security.

Other works will include upgrading heating, ventilation and electrical systems throughout the buildings.

A report submitted to the council said the buildings involved dated back more than 50 years. Some of the current roof and wall cladding materials contained asbestos-based materials and all had a limited degree of insulation. The existing roof and wall would be replaced with insulated metal cladding.

The most visible elevations to St Andrew’s Road would be re-clad to form a horizontal parapet to enhance the appearance of the buildings, introduce some uniformity and provide edge protection for safe roof maintenance. Existing brickwork, where visible, would be re-pointed using a colour matching mortar.

The report by Huddersfield-based architectural technologists Farrar Bamforth Associated said: “These proposals are part of a wider plan to rationalise their operations on this split site.”

Cummins called a halt to plans to build a manufacturing centre close to Ainley village last September, At the time, it said the “difficult” decision had been taken due to a combination of factors, including challenging market conditions and weak global demand in power generation, mining, marine, oil and gas markets.

It also said the costs, complexity and time related to the proposed Ainley Top scheme had proved to be considerably higher than earlier forecasted.