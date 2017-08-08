Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Line-side work along the length of the TransPennine line across West Yorkshire will begin next month.

Network Rail is cutting back trees and shrubs from Leeds to Stalybridge in readiness of the planned electrification.

Vegetation will be cut back to 6.5m from the railway land or to the boundary, whichever comes first.

Trees taller than the distance they are from the railway will also be cut back.

They say: “In preparation for the upgrade, which once complete will see faster and more regular journeys across the Pennines, vegetation will be removed from the side of the railway between Leeds and Manchester between September 2017 and May 2018.

“When preparing for electrification, fallen and overhanging vegetation is a major concern. It can lead to train delays and threaten the safety of both passengers and those who work on the railway.”

Network Rail will be holding drop-in events so residents can find out more. The local drop-ins are all between 5pm and 7pm as follows.

· Dewsbury – Tuesday 8 August – Dewsbury Library, WF12 8EQ

· Batley – Monday 14 August – Batley Library, Market Place, WF17 5DA

· Deighton – Tuesday 15 August – Deighton Chestnut Centre, HD2 1HJ

· Mirfield – Thursday 17 August – The Salvation Army Hall, WF14 8AF

- Slaithwaite – Monday 21 August – Slaithwaite Community Centre, HD7 5XE

· Marsden – Tuesday 22 August – Marsden Mechanics Hall, HD7 6BW

· Huddersfield – Wednesday 23 August – Huddersfield Town Hall, HD1 2TA

The work will see large trees removed, but Network Rail say they will try to leave a natural screen of vegetation, if possible. New fences could also be installed.

Network Rail say the majority of the work will be carried out during day time hours Monday to Fridays from 7am until 7pm, with occasional Saturdays needed. But there may also be times they need to work during the night and residents will be informed of the dates and times of any night work.

The work comes amid confusion about the electrification of the railway between Manchester and Leeds.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling caused outrage by supporting a new £30 billion Crossrail 2 scheme in London and the south-east, days after a series of rail projects in Wales, the Midlands and the north were apparently axed or downgraded.

It has been widely reported that Mr Grayling said the TransPennine line will instead get new “bi-mode” trains which run on diesel and electricity. But Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker learned that the announcement that the highly anticipated project had been scrapped may have been a mistake. No further clarification had been made by Mr Grayling.