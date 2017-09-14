Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road through Brighouse has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule.

Wakefield Road in Bailiff Bridge, also known as the A649, had been closed for seven weeks while Yorkshire Water completed work to prevent sewer flooding to homes on nearby West Street.

The project, costing £150,000, is part of a £3.8bn investment programme by the water utility.

Jonathan LeMoine, project manager for Yorkshire Water, said: “We appreciate that this scheme was disruptive to residents and road users but we had no other option if our contractors were to work quickly and safely.

“We’d like to thank anyone affected by the roadworks for their patience throughout this essential project.”

Contractors Mott MacDonald Bentley managed to complete the work ahead of schedule by using a technique to install the new sewer called auger boring, which is faster but not always possible due to ground conditions.

Auger boring means two holes are dug and the new pipe is tunneled under the ground from one pit to the other. Due to the large amount of pipes and cables and pipes from other utilities under that section of Wakefield Road, the alternative would have been to hand-dig a trench, which would have taken much longer.

Some local homes previously suffered from flooding in times of heavy rainfall. Rain water from the road went into the sewer, overloading the system causing water to back up the pipes and flood homes and gardens.