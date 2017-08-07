A young man from Crosland Moor was stabbed twice after being attacked in the street.

Police taped off a large area of the pavement along Dryclough Road and Cromarty Drive where the incident took place.

West Yorkshire Duty Police Inspector Graham Hawcraft said: "We were called out at 7.02pm after reports that a 20-year-old man had received a couple of stab wounds.

Police seal off Cromarty Drive after stabbing

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Mr Hawcraft said it was too early to say how seriously he had been hurt.

At least a dozen officers secured the scene while other officers conducted a search by torchlight in the gathering gloom.

Police car at junction of Dryclough Road and Stainecross Avenue

Retired postal worker Neil Brook, 68, who lives on Dryclough Road said: "I just went out to walk my dog Oscar and much of the street was sealed off.

"At first I thought perhaps there had been a motorbike accident, I hope the injured young man is Okay and pulls through."