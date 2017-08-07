The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man from Crosland Moor was stabbed twice after being attacked in the street.

Police taped off a large area of the pavement along Dryclough Road and Cromarty Drive where the incident took place.

West Yorkshire Duty Police Inspector Graham Hawcraft said: "We were called out at 7.02pm after reports that a 20-year-old man had received a couple of stab wounds.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Mr Hawcraft said it was too early to say how seriously he had been hurt.

At least a dozen officers secured the scene while other officers conducted a search by torchlight in the gathering gloom.

Retired postal worker Neil Brook, 68, who lives on Dryclough Road said: "I just went out to walk my dog Oscar and much of the street was sealed off.

"At first I thought perhaps there had been a motorbike accident, I hope the injured young man is Okay and pulls through."