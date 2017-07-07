Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian hit by a car in Brighouse two weeks ago has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

The 57-year-old man was struck by a white Mercedes in Bradford Road shortly before 5pm on Thursday, June 22.

The Mercedes driver stopped at the scene and emergency services were called. The pedestrian, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but has since died of his injuries.

Sgt Ann Drury, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the collision and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw the pedestrian or the white Mercedes driving in the area prior to the collision, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting log number 1396 of June 22.