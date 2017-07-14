Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting two men involved in a violent car-jacking.

They have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery in Denby Dale.

The incident occurred at 1.40am on Saturday, 24 June on Litherop Lane – but police have only just released details.

The victim was driving in the direction of Denby Dale Road when his car was flagged down by two men who were standing at the roadside beside a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing.

The men asked the victim, a man in his 60s, for help and said their car had broken down.

While getting out of the car, the man was struck in the face by the suspects who took his car keys and drove off in his vehicle.

The first thief is mixed race, around 5ft 5ins tall and stocky with slight stubble.

He is believed to have spoken in a foreign accent and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

The second is white, in his late teens to early 20s, slim and around 6ft tall. He has short-cut, fair hair.

They were standing beside a small saloon vehicle which was a cream or yellow colour. It is believed to have been a 56 plate registration.

Det Con Chris Eglen from Kirklees CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or recognises the two descriptions of the men involved.

“I would also appeal for anyone who has information on the efit image or recognises the vehicle described or saw it driving in the area, to get in touch with police, as they may have information valuable to the investigation.”

Anyone with any informations should contact Det Con Eglen via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170044509. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.