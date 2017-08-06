Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter fled following a failed attempt to steal from a Huddersfield supermarket.

Rao Khan, 39, had tried to take £165 worth of electrical goods from the Market Street branch of Sainsbury’s on June 1.

He ran off after being caught and the items were recovered, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Khan, of Union Street in Lindley, initially entered a not guilty plea to the charge as he believed that he would be sent to prison due to his previous offending.

When told by District Judge Michael Fanning that he would be punished within the community he changed his plea to guilty.

Judge Fanning sentenced him to six months of drug rehabilitation as punishment.

He told Khan: “I think you thought you were going to prison but I regard this as a glitch.”

Khan will still have to pay £85 costs and £85 court charge.