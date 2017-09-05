Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man told a murder trial jury he could not remember much of his fatal attack on his partner at their home in Huddersfield because of his drunken state.

Mark Minott said on a scale of one to 10, if 10 was absolutely drunk he was “about 15-20” in the early morning of February 23 when he stabbed Beverley Robinson more than 20 times and then attacked her daughter Nateesha.

He told Leeds Crown Court he had drunk about half a bottle of brandy, had been smoking cannabis, sniffing cocaine powder and had some dissolved Ecstasy crystals at their home in Greenlea Court, Dalton.

“How much of what happened between you and Beverley and Nateesha, the violence and arguments can you remember,” asked his counsel Richard Wright QC.

“I can’t remember much of it because I was that drunk,” he said. The jury has heard Beverley Robinson died two days later from her injuries, her daughter spent five days in hospital.

Minott, 41 admits the manslaughter of Beverley but denies her murder claiming his responsibility was reduced by a personality disorder impairing his ability to exercise self-control. He admits wounding Nateesha Hudson with intent.

Minott said he was eight when he ran away from home because of mistreatment and lived on the streets in Jamaica until he was 14 when a woman took him in to work for her. At 15 he tried to hang himself returning to live on the streets when he was 17.

At about 19 he returned to his father’s home and worked on construction sites before building his own shack.

He came to the UK in 2014 marrying a woman who was about 20 years older than him. Minott said that relationship ended last year when she told him to leave.

He said he took an overdose at that time because of all the stress. He then lived for a time with a friend before meeting Beverley through a dating site.

She invited him for a visit to Huddersfield. After he got to know her some weeks later he moved in with her. He had previously used marijuana in Jamaica and started using it more regularly and taking other drugs in Huddersfield.

He had drunk half a bottle of brandy on one occasion and was sick in the shower and that led to arguments between them with her criticising him for crying after they argued.

He said: “The only reason I was there was because I didn’t have anywhere else to go.”

The jury heard from defence psychiatrist Dr Pablo Vandenabeele that he believed Minott has an emotionally unstable personality disorder causing or contributing to his loss of self-control.

Dr Suraj Shenoy called by the prosecution said he agreed Minott had mental health difficulties but that the traits exhibited did not amount to a personality disorder.

The trial continues.