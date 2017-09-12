Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of historic child sex offences was arrested after breaching his bail conditions.

Mohammad Ibrar was one of 29 men and women charged after girls aged as young as 11 were raped and sexually abused.

The charges, which related to 18 female complainants, were brought as part of a huge police investigation named Operation Tendersea.

The defendants are next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court in November.

Ibrar, of Manchester Road in Thornton Lodge, is charged with trafficking a female in the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and supplying class B drugs.

He was bailed with strict conditions including residence at his specified address and a ban on leaving the UK or applying for a passport.

The 33-year-old is barred from residing with a female aged under 18 and must report to Huddersfield Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

He admitted breaching this final condition last Saturday when he failed to give his details to police between noon and 4pm.

Magistrates agreed to release him on the same bail conditions as previously.