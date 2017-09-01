Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man accused of murdering Halifax mum-of-two Jessica King has had his case adjourned after a judge was told that he was not applying for bail.

Jordan Thackray, 27, of East Grange View, Leeds, was charged with the murder of the 23-year-old mother earlier this week after police were called at a property in Oxford Lane, Siddal, on Sunday afternoon.

Thackray, who was remanded in custody after he appeared before Bradford magistrates, should have appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, but a “misunderstanding” meant he was not brought from prison.

His barrister Elyas Patel told Judge David Hatton QC that on clear instructions there was to be no application for bail.

“The only matter that can be achieved today, and that doesn’t require his attendance, is to fix a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing,” said the judge.

After a brief discussion about the estimated length of a trial Judge Hatton confirmed that the next hearing would take place on October 20.

It is expected that the charge will be put to Thackray on that day and he will be asked whether he pleads guilty or not guilty.

Any trial could last up seven days and the judge said the court listing office would be asked to make enquiries to find a possible trial date between now and the end of February.

“I shall order that a full plea and trial preparation hearing be conducted on October 20 on which occasion the defendant should be brought to the court,” said Judge Hatton.

“On that occasion he can be arraigned and if there is to be a trial we can then fix a trial date.”