Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father-of-one has told a murder trial jury that he never intended to kill or seriously injure a Honley man who died following a fatal stabbing in Halifax.

Dale Dwyer, 26, claimed he had only “lashed out” when an angry Darren Moorhouse tried to hit him again on the head with a telescope.

Dwyer, of Alma Street, Buxton, said he didn’t realise he had stabbed Mr Moorhouse and thought he had punched him in the face during the disturbance at a property in Athol Close, Ovenden.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tues) that it was only when Dwyer and Christopher Churchill were walking away that Dwyer saw blood on his hands and told his friend:”I think I’ve stabbed him.”

The jury heard that the two men went back to the injured Mr Moorhouse, who had collapsed on a landing, and attempted CPR and mouth-to-mouth before paramedics arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwyer and Churchill, 34, of Athol Close, have both denied a murder charge arising out of Mr Moorhouse’s death in January.

Mr Moorhouse suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart during the early afternoon incident which followed a fight between Churchill and his former partner Kate Longshaw over a television.

Giving evidence to the jury Dwyer revealed that in February last year he was the victim of an assault which left him with two bleeds on the brain and possibly a fractured skull.

He said he thought he was going to die at that time and had subsequently been taking medication to stabilise his moods.

The court heard that he had gone to Miss Longshaw’s flat with his friend so Churchill could collect some of his belongings and move out.

He said he was in the bedroom when he heard Churchill screaming for help and saw Miss Longshaw on top of his friend punching him in the face.

Dwyer said he saw Churchill pulling her hair and then realised that Mr Moorhouse was also in the flat.

Dwyer claimed that Mr Moorhouse lost his temper and started screaming at him to “get out” and he punched Mr Moorhouse in the face because he thought he had something in his hand.

He claimed that Mr Moorhouse started swinging punches at him, but he didn’t want to fight and told him about his previous brain injury.

“I’m telling him to leave me alone and trying to leave, but he wasn’t listening to any of it,” said Dwyer.

Dwyer claimed that Mr Moorhouse threatened to kill him and he accepted biting him on the arm at one stage because he thought he had a knife.

“I was panicking because he kept hitting me in the head, because the last time I got hit in the head I nearly died,” explained Dwyer.

After they left the first floor flat Dwyer said he saw that Churchill was carrying a knife and he took if off him.

But as the disturbance continued in the communal foyer area Dwyer claimed he was “whacked” round the face by Mr Moorhouse with a telescope.

Dwyer said he felt “pretty scared” and claimed that it was as Mr Moorhouse swung at him for the third time with the telescope that he ended up stabbing him.

“At that point did you know you’d stabbed him?” asked his barrister Andrew Jefferies QC.

“No ... I thought I had punched him,” replied Dwyer.

Dwyer, who claimed to have been knocked out during the incident, said he thought Mr Moorhouse was just unconscious when he saw him on the landing and he didn’t think he had any serious injuries when they initially left the premises.

During questioning from his barrister Dwyer denied that he had deliberately stabbed Mr Moorhouse.

“Why did you lash out with your hand at the point that you did?” asked Mr Jefferies.

“Because he kept hitting me in the head with the telescope,” replied Dwyer.

The trial continues.