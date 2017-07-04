Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of murdering his stepfather at their home in Huddersfield had gone to Huddersfield police station before the body was found.

This was revealed when Wayne Thornton made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

Thornton, whose age was given as 52 in court, is charged with the murder of 79-year-old John Utley at Royds Avenue, Paddock .

Mr Utley’s body was discovered last week after Thornton went to a police station. He had died from head injuries.

Thornton’s case was before the crown court because any application for bail in murder cases can only be heard by a judge, but in a hearing lasting less than 10 minutes Kitty Colley said no such application was being made today. (Tues)

The case was adjourned until July 28 when a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said he would not fix a date for trial at present but told the barristers two dates are currently available on November 27 or December 4, which is before the custody time limit of December 29.

He told Thornton: “You will be remanded in custody and you will next be before the courts on July 28.”