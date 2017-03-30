Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of owning a dangerous dog which attacked and killed former Huddersfield lollipop man David Ellam is to face trial.

Aaron Joseph, 29, made his first appearance pn Thursday, March 30, before Leeds Crown Court and denied owning a dog said to be dangerously out of control in Riddings Road, Sheepridge , on August 15 last year causing injuries resulting in death.

Mr Ellam, 52, was bitten when he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier Rolo from the other dog while walking outside his home in Sheepridge. He was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.

The other dog which was involved in the incident, a multiple-cross Staffordshire bull terrier named Alex, has since been destroyed.

A timetable was set for the trial which was provisionally fixed for February 9 next year but the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said because that was so far ahead efforts would be made to bring it forward.

Joseph’s bail was continued including a condition not to contact the family of the deceased, some of whom were present in court.

Judge Collier told him: “We have set a timetable but I hope your trial can be brought forward. At the moment February 9 next year is the earliest date we can do for such a fixture for trial.”

He told Joseph he must put in writing by June 8 his defence in a statement setting out what he says about the case.