A man has appeared in court after allegedly setting fire to his own home.

The blaze broke out at the mid terrace property in Mortimer Street, Cleckheaton, on Friday night.

Aaron Cooper was arrested over the fire and brought before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today in custody.

He faces a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the 33-year-old deliberately set fire to his home and fire investigators found two points of ignition.

He added that the lives of people in the adjoining properties, including families with young children, were endangered by the blaze.

Magistrates sent the case to Leeds Crown Court where Cooper, now of no fixed address, will first appear on July 31.

He was remanded in custody in the meantime.