A man accused of touching himself while watching children playing has been denied bail.

The alleged offence happened at 5pm on July 12 by a children’s play area in Riddings Road, Deighton.

Members of the public alerted police after allegedly witnessing Lee Beal sat in his car touching himself while parked near to the children.

Video footage of an angry group confronting the 40-year-old had since been posted on Facebook.

Beal, of Lilac Court in Deighton, denies a charge of outraging public decency and faces trial.

He made his second appearance at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

Magistrates refused his application for bail and remanded him in custody until his next appearance at the Huddersfield court on August 17.