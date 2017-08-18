Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of touching himself while watching children playing has appeared in court again.

The alleged offence happened at 5pm on July 12 by a children’s play area in Riddings Road, Deighton.

Members of the public alerted police after allegedly witnessing Lee Beal touching himself while sat in a car parked a short distance away.

Video footage of an angry group confronting the 40-year-old was later posted on Facebook.

Beal, of Lilac Court in Deighton, denies a charge of outraging public decency and faces trial.

He made his third appearance at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

Magistrates were told that Beal has applied for bail twice and must be remanded as these were refused at previous hearings.

They formally remanded him into custody ahead of his trial at the Huddersfield court on October 9.