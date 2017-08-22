Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN who stole a pair of ‘useless’ designer glasses has been ordered to pay compensation.

Shaun Hudson, 42, took the Prada glasses worth £160 from The Eye Pharmacy store in Mirfield on February 1.

CCTV footage showed him going to the display and having a quick conversation with a member of staff before walking out.

He was arrested after returning to the same shop a few days later, but the stolen glasses were not recovered, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client didn’t remember the incident and described it as a ‘blip’.

He added: “It makes no sense for him to steal the glasses as they were of no benefit to him.”

Hudson, of Oliver Gardens in Mirfield, was ordered to pay £160 compensation to the shop as well as £85 court costs.

He was also sentenced to a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.