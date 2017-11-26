Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for 27 months for performing an indecent act in front of a young girl and secretly filming her.

Stuart Dilnot, of Brooklyn Road in Cleckheaton, sexually assaulted the girl over the course of two years while she was under the age of 14.

The 59-year-old committed the offences between August 2011 and 2013.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, found the abuse uncomfortable and strange and still struggles to sleep.

A court heard that on one occasion when she was 12 or 13, Dilnot fondled her.

Dilnot, whose previous convictions include battery, production of cannabis and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, blamed what he called a ‘high libido’ on the side effect of medication for a medical condition that was not disclosed in open court.

At a previous hearing he pleaded guilty to six counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, two counts of voyeurism and one count of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 13 or 14.

At Leeds Crown Court Recorder Michael Wheeler sentenced Dilnot to 27 months’ imprisonment. He was also placed on the sexual offenders’ register for 10 years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.