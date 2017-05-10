Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bobble hat-wearing man aged about 60 is being hunted for hitting a 76-year-old woman on the back of her head with a hammer in a robbery.

Police have today issued this e-fit of the attacker who approached the woman from behind on the Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton on Monday afternoon.

The thug ran off with the woman’s purse. The victim is recovering in hospital. Police said her injury is not life threatening.

Police said the incident happened as the woman walked onto the Greenway after passing Tesco.

The suspect is a white man, slim, aged around 60, who wore a woolly bobble hat and glasses.

Det Sgt Dave Taylor, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are conducting a range of enquiries to locate the man responsible for this serious offence and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the town centre just prior to the attack.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170207307.

“Information can also be sent anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”