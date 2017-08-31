Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN ALCOHOLIC who caused damage to Huddersfield Bus Station needs help instead of prison, his solicitor said.

Craig Roberts had admitted to damaging a pane of glass valued at £575 on March 8.

The 31-year-old was due to be sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court but missed his probation appointment due to his drunken state.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained: “He’s had an alcohol dependency problem from when he was in the womb.

“He’s been a fool by not going to his appointment and he took the decision to drink.

“But the reality is he needs help rather than incarceration.”

District Judge Gary Garland agreed to adjourn Roberts’ sentencing until September 6.

This is so that he can meet with probation staff so that they can consider offering him alcohol treatment.

He told him: “You’ve not seen me before and normally when people don’t comply with requirements I just lock them up.

“But it seems to me that you need a bit of help so I’m prepared to give you one last chance.”

Roberts, of Holme Park Court in Barry Brow, was bailed with the condition that he attends his probation appointment.