A man opened the door in the early hours – and was robbed of his iPhone 7.

The 29-year-old man answered a knock on his door in School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, at 2.25am on Sunday and ended up being robbed of his phone.

The victim was holding the phone in his hand when he opened the door to two men.

One of them shoved him over and grabbed his phone and both ran off.

Both men were white and one had ginger hair and the other black hair. The black haired man was described as “chubby.”

Det Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The appeal comes as police in Dewsbury urged people to keep homes and cars locked and secure at all times.

A warning on the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Facebook page said: “We are seeing a worrying trend in Kirklees where thieves have been able to enter houses and cars as doors have been apparently left unlocked.

“There are criminals in the area who simply make their living by trying house and car doors. Always keep them locked.”