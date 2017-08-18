Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with a series of offences following violent disorder in Rastrick at the weekend.

Aron Barton, 27, is charged with GBH, affray, assault and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon. The charges relate to an incident on Sunday when a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation on St John Street, Rastrick.

The victim is believed to have suffered a slash wound in the incident.

Barton, of Angus Avenue, Wyke, appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was released on conditional bail and is to appear at Bradford Crown Court on September 12.

Two other men were arrested in connection with Sunday’s violence and have been released pending further investigation.