A man's drunken antics saw him hauled before a court for the second time in just two months.

Layton MacLeod was arrested following a disturbance at his grandmother’s home in Newsome on September 14.

Police attended at the Tunnacliffe Road address shortly before 7pm where the drunk 23-year-old was stood outside and refusing to leave.

He became more aggressive as the officers tried to get him to leave, raising his voice and gesticulating in the street.

MacLeod, currently of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly in public.

The offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge given by the Huddersfield court in August for a similar offence.

This involved an incident at a nightclub in Castleford where a man suffered an injury and paramedics were called.

MacLeod became involved and was abusive towards them, the Huddersfield court was told.

His solicitor explained that during the second incident he went to his grandmother’s address in drink and there was an argument between them.

She asked him to leave but he refused and police were called.

Magistrates ordered MacLeod to pay £80 fine plus £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.