A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a fire broke out at a house in Cleckheaton.

Firefighters were called out by residents after a smell of burning was reported at a two-storey, mid-terrace house on Mortimer Street at 10,30pm on Friday.

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said: “The incident took place between 10pm and 10.30pm.“Fortunately, thanks to the very quick response of the fire service no-one came to any harm and the fire service is now helping us with our investigation.

“There are houses on either side of the property which could have been at risk from fire.“ A 41-year-old man is now in custody and has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.”Inquiries are continuing into what has happened.