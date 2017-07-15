Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Lockwood.

Police were called to Swan Lane at 9.15am today in response to a report of an assault.

A number of police vans and an ambulance attended the scene.

Officers found a man in is 20 with a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, but was later allowed home.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sgt Matthew Forbes, of Kirklees Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We responded quickly to this call and our enquiries are continuing into the full circumstances of the incident.

“We have added patrols in the area this afternoon and would ask anyone with information to get in touch with officers.”

Contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170323594 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.